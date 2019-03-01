TV stolen during home burglary in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A TV was stolen from a home during a recent burglary in Miami, authorities announced Friday.

The burglary was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 3400 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

According to Miami police, the victim told police that he left his home around 3 p.m. and returned around 5:40 p.m. to find that his front door had been pried open.

Surveillance video shows the burglar leaving with the victim's 55-inch LED Samsung TV, which is valued at $700.

Police said the thief fled the scene in a black, newer-model four-door sedan that had a female accomplice inside waiting for him.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.