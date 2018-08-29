Jeep crashes into front of Miami day care, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after a Jeep crashed in front of a day care Wednesday morning in Miami.

The crash between the Jeep and a black SUV was reported along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 43rd Street.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the Jeep to come to a final rest against the front door of the day care.

The vehicle did not enter the day care, but did shatter the glass and damaged the wall and door.

Parents told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that dozens of children were inside at the time.

"I just instantly started shaking. My heart dropped," Nelteesha Walker said.

Walker was just one of many parents who rushed to the Creative Kidz day care to make sure their children were OK.

"I got a phone call saying that a Jeep or a truck had crashed into the building," Walker said.

Parents said more than 40 children were inside the day care at the time.

"A lot of kids were crying. They don't know what is going on, but I do know that they did hear the loud bang," Walker said. "It is a dangerous situation. They need barriers at least around the day care to protect it."

No children were injured in the crash.

Miami police said one driver received a citation for the crash. The owner of Creative Kidz told Ramos they are now looking into placing barriers in front of the business.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.