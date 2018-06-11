Victim critically injured in drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI - A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Miami, police said.

Miami police officers were called to a shooting in the 1000 block of Northwest 47th Terrace shortly before 6 p.m.

Trovaris Paris was in the area when the shooting took place.

"I heard like, seven, six shots," Paris said.

Cellphone video captured the moments after the shooting. Paris said he ran from his home and found the victim, who had been shot multiple times, on the ground.

"When I was trying to speak to him, it was like he was out of it," Paris said.

Paris said he did what he could to try and help the victim as he waited for police to arrive.

The victim, whose age hasn't been revealed, was riding his bicycle near Crestwood Park when shots were fired from a passing car, Miami police Officer Michael Vega said.

"He had actually gotten off the bicycle and walked several feet before he fell to the ground," Vega said.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

"He just gestured back to me smiled and kept on going," Robert Malone, who lives nearby, said.

Police taped off a section of the neighborhood Sunday night while crime scene technicians placed evidence markers next to shell casings. Detectives questioned possible witnesses and investigators are still searching for the shooter.

"It's unfair that a young man (who) is starting to live his life is shot up in a residential neighborhood," Vega said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.