Victim testifies in trial of accused Craigslist roommate attacker

MIAMI - Danielle Jones hasn't been able to testify specifically about the night she allegedly was severely beaten by the roommate she met on Craigslist, but she got emotional Thursday as she took the stand in his trial, describing what he was like as a roommate.

"I just know that he would -- there were things that would frustrate him sometimes and bother him. He'd complain," Jones said.

Prosecutors said Byron Mitchell, now 39, beat Jones on Valentine’s Day 2016 -- which was also her 23rd birthday -- bashing her head so badly, she was left in a coma for 24 days.

Mitchell is charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutors said he was infatuated with his new roommate.

Jones described him as often angry.

"Frustrated if people didn't share his opinion," she said.

Jones took Mitchell as a roommate in her Miami apartment after he responded to an ad she placed on Craigslist.

The defense says while photos of Jones' injuries may be gruesome, it doesn't tell the whole story.

The defense claims Jones was armed with a knife and said there's no proof that Mitchell tried to kill her.

"There is not one scintilla of evidence," Mitchell's attorney said.

Jurors watched video of the crime scene Thursday, some of which is so graphic Local 10 News has chosen not to show it on air or online.

Despite the self-defense claims, the state maintains Jones was the only person with visible injuries after the incident.

