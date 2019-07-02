Victims searching for answers after 2 burglaries at Miami restaurant

MIAMI - A man stole the purses of two older women who were in downtown Miami Friday night having dinner, and it isn’t the only crime to happen in the area recently.

Ann, who is 81 and too scared to show her face, said she’s never gone through such a horrible ordeal or been the victim of a crime,

“It was a very tough lesson,” Ann said. “I haven’t even begun to start replacing everything.”

Ann was trying to grab dinner with a friend at Barmeli69, parking her car in the lot off of Biscayne Boulevard when she was approached by a man claiming to be working security at the restaurant.

He said something that didn’t sit well with her, that she had to put her purse in the trunk because purses weren’t allowed in the restaurant.

“I thought it sounded a little suspicious,” she said.

Despite thinking it was odd, Ann and her friend put their purses in the trunk. The man helped her get out of her car and retrieve her walker, but insisted the trunk was closed all the way even though Ann noticed it wasn’t.

“He hit it with his hand and I said, ‘It’s still open.’”

The man then offered to move her car a little closer and left the door unlocked.

Ann went inside the restaurant and immediately found out there was no security in the parking lot.

She went outside with an employee and realized both her and her friend’s purses were gone.

“How could you do a thing like that?” Ann said. “Why don’t you pick on a man? Why two older ladies? If you are watching, don’t do this to anybody again.”

The restaurant owners said they were also burglarized two days after the purses of Ann and her friend were stolen. The thief, who was caught on camera, stole some phones and $200,000 from the restaurant.

It’s unclear if it is the same thief or if anyone was caught from either incident.

