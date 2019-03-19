Video shows hit-and-run crash killing grandmother in Miami's Flagami

MIAMI - Despite having had an exhausting day, Mercedes Sarmiento was as kind as always when she showed up to the Valero FoodMart to make a purchase on Monday night. It was the last time Lourdes Gonzalez, a clerk at the gas station, would chat with her.

Sarmiento, a regular customer at the Valero FoodMart in Miami's Flagami neighborhood, said good bye to Gonzalez before failing to cross Eighth Street at 44th Avenue. There was a loud crash. A driver struck Sarmiento about 8:30 p.m. -- and sped away.

After the initial impact, the driver of a black Lexus struck her for a second time. A witness said her body flew and landed on the ground. The video shows Sarmiento rolled on the middle of the street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Doctors pronounced her dead at midnight, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office. She was 61.

"She was a very friendly woman," Gonzalez said in Spanish. "She was very nice."

Gonzalez said Sarmiento told her she had spent her last day taking care of her grandchildren. It had been a long day and she was tired. A video shows her standing on the yellow line that divides the roadway when the two drivers struck her.

Knowing that she was the last person she talked to before dying was painful for Gonzalez.

"Imagine it! One moment, you are talking to a person and the next she’s dead," Gonzalez said. "It is terrible."

The crash happened steps away from the Graceland Memorial Park North cemetery. The driver of the black Lexus remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives who are still searching for the first driver on Tuesday afternoon.

The manager at the Valero FoodMart submitted the surveillance video to detectives who are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

