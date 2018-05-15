Video shows thief scooping up wallet after man drops it at gas station

MIAMI - A man dropped his wallet outside a Miami gas station earlier this month -- only for a thief to scoop it off the ground and head to Publix to make use of the victim's credit card, surveillance videos released by police Tuesday show.

Miami police released the videos in hopes that someone can identify the thief. Police describe him as a black man with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white sneakers, police said.

Video footage from the gas station in the 2400 block of Southwest 17th Avenue shows the suspect walking toward the victim's vehicle and picking something up just before 1 p.m. on May 6. Video from a nearby Publix store shows the man making a purchase using the victim's credit card sometime later.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Miami Police Department Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.