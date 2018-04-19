Violent crash shuts down US 1 in Miami for hours

MIAMI - A violent crash in Miami shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 1 for hours.

Surveillance video shows the moment a white car crashed into a Westar gas station along U.S. 1 and Southwest 37th Avenue late Thursday night.

The clerk told Local 10 News reporter Samantha Bryant that it appeared the driver had been speeding and lost control. The clerk also said two men were taken to a hospital.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 shows the moment of impact.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.