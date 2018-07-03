Watch videos of Miami resident Limbani the chimpanzee

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - The Zoological Wildlife Foundation, an organization that offers hands-on exotic animal encounters to raise awareness, has been sharing the cutest videos of a chimpanzee named Limbani.
The latest shows Limbani's "pure excitement and joy" when she sees the Miami couple who helped them raise the chimpanzee during the first few months of his life.
"Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother," a spokesperson for the ZWF wrote on YouTube. "Without human intervention and modern medicine, he wouldn’t been here today."
ZWF is offering a 40 percent discount during the Fourth of July for an encounter with Limbani at 16225 SW 172 Ave., in Homestead. For more information, visit their site or call 305-969-3696.
Bath time🚿fun time🤪💙 for ZWF's chimp, Limbani! #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf pic.twitter.com/Zc2STulf6W — ZWF MIAMI (@ZWFMiami) July 3, 2018
All the trouble of grabbing a mango to then discover its not ready to eat, no worries Limbani, we have one ripe and ready for your next snack😊🖤🐾 #humanlike #almosthuman #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #enrichment #nature_perfection #notpets #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf pic.twitter.com/k0U5Wc8ZNL — ZWF MIAMI (@ZWFMiami) June 29, 2018
Warm days call for popsicles 💙
Limbani in the sun!#limbani #notapet #conservation #chimpanzee #endangeredspecies #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf pic.twitter.com/LVaT1kcgDa — ZWF MIAMI (@ZWFMiami) June 19, 2018
ZWF's chimp, Limbani is reaching new heights and enjoying every bit of it 💙#humanlike #almosthuman #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #intelligence #enrichment #nature_perfection #notpets #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf pic.twitter.com/SdVzzToNrs — ZWF MIAMI (@ZWFMiami) June 11, 2018
Walk along with Limbani til the end of the video😊💙 #humanlike #almosthuman #zwfmiami #zwf pic.twitter.com/Ij1OIW6SVK — ZWF MIAMI (@ZWFMiami) May 25, 2018
Limbani is a lover like no otter 😊💙#zwfmiami pic.twitter.com/jC0FA3yjpR — ZWF MIAMI (@ZWFMiami) April 19, 2018
