Wheelchair-bound hit-and-run victim recovering, looking for answers

MIAMI, Fla. - Francine Lewis was on her way to a bus stop early Wednesday morning when a vehicle struck her, sending her airborne from her wheelchair.

The incident took place just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 54th Street.

According to City of Miami police officers, a dark or black four-door sedan was traveling westbound on Northeast 54th Street when the driver struck Lewis and continued driving without stopping to offer aide.

Fortunately for Lewis, a good Samaritan was able to offer help.

"I saw her in a wheelchair go about maybe 20-25 feet in the air," Navy veteran Sean Santini, the good Samaritan who helped the victim until first responders arrived, said. "Once that vehicle realized what happened, they took off instantly, so I knew there was no help coming for her. So I ran across the street and did the best I could."

Lewis has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to aid in paying hospital bills as she continues to recover at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Additionally, Lewis said she had $1,600 on her at the time of the hit-and-run that disappeared in the aftermath of the hit-and-run, she said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

