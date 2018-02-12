Woman arrested in connection with Miami purse snatching

MIAMI - A woman was arrested last week in connection with a purse snatching in the city of Miami, authorities announced Monday.

Jacqueline Wright, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery by sudden snatching and fraudulent use of a credit card.

More Purse Snatching Headlines

According to an arrest report, the victim was walking with her friend about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 900 block of Northwest First Street when they approached the front gate of her apartment complex.

Police said the victim was searching for her keys when a newer model black Dodge Ram drove by slowly and then stopped.

Wright got out of the front passenger side, walked over to the victim and snatched the victim's purse from her shoulder, authorities said.

Police said Wright then got back into the vehicle, which was being driven by a man, and left.

The victim later called her bank to cancel her credit card and was told that her card had been used at a Walgreens store at 501 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach about a half hour after the robbery.

The thieves charged $159.27 on the victim's card, police said.

The same credit card was also used twice at another Walgreens store at 1669 Collins Ave.

One transaction was for $61.51, and the second transaction was for $49.17.

According to the arrest report, Wright was pulled over by an officer Tuesday while she was riding around in the Dodge Ram.

Police said Wright, who looked exceptionally happy in her mugshot, denied having any involvement in the robbery.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.