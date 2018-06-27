Woman arrested in Liberty City shooting that injured another woman

MIAMI - Miami police have arrested a woman in connection with a Liberty City shooting that injured another woman, authorities announced Wednesday.

Tiffany Monet Gainous, 35, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More Crime Headlines

The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 64th Street.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with further details about the shooting is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.