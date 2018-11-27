Woman arrested in stabbing death, Miami police say

Erica Parker, X, is accused of stabbing a man to death in Pine Heights Park.

MIAMI - A Miami woman was arrested last week after police said she stabbed a man to death in the city's Allapattah neighborhood.

Erica Parker, 49, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, police found 61-year-old Casey Jones suffering from a stab wound to his chest around 10 p.m. on Nov. 19 in Pine Heights Parks in the 800 block of Northwest 15th Street. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, witnesses from a local homeless shelter told police that Parker had stabbed Jones. When questioned, Parker told police that she had stabbed Jones in self defense, but she provided several conflicting accounts of the incident.

Detectives later determined that she had been the aggressor, police said.

Parker is currently being held without bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

