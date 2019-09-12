Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash that injured Miami police officer

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
The crash occurred at a construction site near Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Third Avenue.
The injured officer was sitting in an unmarked car, apparently blocking the construction site to traffic, when it was struck by another car.
Police arrested the driver of that car on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The police officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He could be seen with a bandage on his head.
Police have not released the identities of the officer or the woman who was arrested.
