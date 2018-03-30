Woman, boyfriend carjacked at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI - A woman said she and her boyfriend were carjacked at gunpoint early Friday in Miami.

Naseem Zarafshan said her boyfriend picked her up from work and was dropping her off at home on Southwest 33rd Court when they were carjacked.

More Miami Headlines

"I got out of the car, took some stuff from the trunk, walked inside and then while I was walking inside, some guys just pulled up behind us with a gun, told him to get on the ground and give him everything … so he gave them his phone and wallet and then they got in the car and just took off," Zarafshan said.

She said the whole thing last about 20 seconds.

Neither one of them was hurt, but Zarafshan said the car was a rental that was supposed to be returned Saturday. She said her boyfriend rented the car after his car was involved in a crash.

Miami police soon spotted the stolen car, which crashed into a fence near Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 18th Street after a brief pursuit.

Police said two men have been detained for questioning and a third man remains at large.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.