Woman falls out of moving car on I-95, FHP trooper says

MIAMI - A woman fell out of a moving car Saturday morning on Interstate 95 and another driver ran her over, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After a night of drinking at Blue Martini in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, a witness said that her friend opened the back door of a black Honda Civic and jumped out, according to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fall. The Honda Civic was traveling northbound on I-95. Camacho said a trooper responded about 6 a.m. and found the woman injured near Miami's Little Haiti.

"We believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor, but cannot confirm at this time," Camacho said.

Camacho said the woman was at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center Saturday afternoon in critical condition.

Miami Police Department officers arrested a man in Little Haiti for giving a false report in relation to the woman's injuries. Miami-Dade Police Department officers are assisting FHP investigators.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.