Woman, friend accused of robbing man of expensive watch, jewelry in Miami

MIAMI - A woman and her friend are accused of robbing a man of his expensive watch and jewelry at his home in Miami, authorities said.

The incident occurred early in the morning Sept. 14 at an apartment building on Southwest Third Street, near the Miami River.

According to an arrest report, the victim was eating dinner with his friend and his friend's wife at the bar area of Prime 112 when his friend's wife and one of the suspects, Yacqueline Solis, 28, began talking.

Police said the group finished their dinner and the victim's friend and his wife invited Solis and the victim to go to another restaurant to grab a drink.

Authorities said the victim told them he hadn't spoken to Solis at the restaurant because she was sitting three chairs down from him at the bar, but he shared an Uber with her to the Marion restaurant while his friend and the friend's wife took their car.

According to the arrest report, the group later went back to the couple's home at the JW Marriott Marquis, where they were greeted by a blond woman in the lobby who said she was friends with Solis.

Police said the woman joined the group inside the apartment.

The victim told detectives he didn't speak to either woman inside the apartment, but was sitting outside on the balcony with his friend while his friend's wife chatted with Solis and her friend inside.

Police said the married couple eventually told everyone they were going to bed, at which time Solis and her friend asked the victim if they could go back to his place.

The victim told authorities he agreed and took an Uber to his apartment.

According to the arrest report, the victim went to his bedroom to change and was lying down when the blond woman entered his room and offered him a shot.

The victim said he refused, at which time the woman grabbed his handgun from the top of his nightstand and ordered that he drink the shot.

Police said the victim took the shot, saw Solis enter the room and then passed out.

He woke up to find two bracelets that had been on his wrist missing, as well as his Audemars Piguet watch.

Police said the women also stole additional watches and a chain that were in a locked, clear glass case and $10 in cash from his wallet.

The stolen jewelry is valued at about $200,000.

Authorities said they received a Crime Stoppers tip in October identifying Solis as one of the women involved in the robbery.

Police said the victim identified her as one of the thieves in a photo lineup in December.

According to the arrest report, Solis was pulled over Wednesday while in a stolen car in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 28th Street.

Police said she gave officers a false name, but her identity was verified using a mobile fingerprint identification device.

Solis was arrested on charges of armed robbery, armed burglary, using a firearm while committing a felony and giving a false name to authorities.

She appeared in court Thursday, where she was ordered to be held without bond.

It's unclear whether any of the victim's property has been recovered.

