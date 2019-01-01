Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Miami's Upper East Side

MIAMI - A woman was stabbed late Monday in Miami's Upper East Side neighborhood, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said officers found the woman suffering from a stab wound just after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Northeast 83rd Terrace.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not disclosed, but the spokesperson said the woman was alert before she was taken to the hospital.

Police did not have a description of the person who stabbed the woman.



