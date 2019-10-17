Woman in wheelchair struck in hit-and-run in Little Haiti

MIAMI - A woman in a wheelchair was thrown more than 20 feet in the air in a hit-and-run accident while crossing the intersection at Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 54th Street in Miami, one witness said.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Miami police and fire-rescue officials responded to an accident scene in Miami's Little Haiti, where a wheelchair-bound victim was found lying in the street. She was immediately transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

The vehicle that struck her was described as a dark, four-door older model with possible damage to the front and was last seen heading west on Northeast 54th street.

"I saw her in a wheelchair go about maybe 20-25 feet in the air," Navy veteran Sean Santini, a good Samaritan who helped the victim until first responders arrived, said. "Once that vehicle realized what happened they took off instantly, so I knew there was no help coming for her. So I ran across the street and did the best I could."

The current condition of the victim is unknown, though early assessments from the accident scene indicated she had non-life-threatening injuries to her face and legs, police officers said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.