Woman injured in crash on Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami

MIAMI - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Miami, police said.

Miami police said the woman was standing in the middle of Northwest Seventh Avenue near Northwest 28th Street when she was struck by a pickup truck about 6 a.m.

Police initially said it was a hit-and-run crash, but they later said the driver remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Her condition wasn't immediately known, but she appeared to be unconscious.

Police said the woman may have been trying to harm herself when she was struck.

Detectives could be seen examining a shoe in the roadway, but it wasn't known if it belonged to the victim.

Northwest Seventh Avenue was shut down for several blocks during the police investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.