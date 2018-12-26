Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI - A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Miami, police said.

Miami police said the woman was standing in the middle of Northwest Seventh Avenue near Northwest 28th Street when she was struck by a car.

Police said the vehicle didn't stop and was last seen traveling south on Northwest Seventh Avenue.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Her condition wasn't immediately known, but she appeared to be unconscious.

Northwest Seventh Avenue was shut down for several blocks during the police investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.