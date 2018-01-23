Woman left 1-year-old girl home alone to go to Publix, police say

MIAMI - A Miami woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of leaving a 1-year-old girl in her care at home while she shopped at Publix.

According the arrest report, several residents of an apartment building in the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive found the girl around 8 p.m. Monday walking along the hallway of the 32nd floor. Unable to find the girl's parent or guardian, the residents brought her to the building's security staff, and then called police.

Police said Sally Hernandez, 26, admitted to officers that she left the girl alone while she went to the grocery store.

Officers said Hernandez' apartment was a mess and the conditions were not suitable for a child.

She faces a charge of child neglect.

Police did not say whether Hernandez is the child's mother.

