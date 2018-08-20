Woman robs man of jewelry, cash after night out at Miami nightclub, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a woman who they said robbed a man of his jewelry and cash after they met at a nightclub.

According to authorities, the victim called police Aug. 13 and said he had been robbed by a woman he met the night before at the nightclub E11EVEN.

The man told officers he took the woman back to his friend’s apartment building at 1420 NE Miami Place.

Surveillance video shows them walking through the front lobby area at 3:52 a.m.

After the woman left, the victim noticed his personal belongings, including cash, credit cards and jewelry were missing, police said.

The woman was described by police as a white female, with long, straight, blonde hair and about 30 years old. She weighs about 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink dress, authorities said.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



