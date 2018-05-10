Woman shot by brother arrested for first charging at him with knife, police say

MIAMI - A woman who was shot Wednesday by her brother at their Miami home has been arrested for instigating the altercation and charging at her brother with a knife, authorities said.

Precious Ford, 22, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More Miami Headlines

According to an arrest report, Ford got into an argument with her brother because he was allegedly not helping out with the household utilities bill and other finances.

Police said Ford continually called her brother a "f*** n****," which made the victim upset.

Authorities said the victim told his sister several times to leave him alone and stop calling him the expletive.

According to the arrest report, Ford continued screaming at her brother and told him, "Watch. I'm going to make an example out of you."

She then grabbed a kitchen knife in an attempted to stab the victim, authorities said.

Police said the victim grabbed a silver handgun from his bedroom in defense as the suspect and victim's father tried to hold his daughter back.

Authorities said Ford was yelling, "I'm going to stab you!" while making a striking motion with the knife above her head.

Police said the victim's mother grabbed her son and then stepped out of the situation by walking outside.

As she was walking out, she heard a single gunshot.

Police said the victim shot his sister once in the chest and then fled the scene.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Detectives said they interviewed Ford at the hospital and she confessed to arguing with her brother and threatening him with a knife.

Ford admitted to telling her brother, "If you come at me or hit me, I got something for you a**," the report stated.

Ford's brother is not facing charges in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.