Woman shot by relative in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A woman in her 20s was shot by a relative Wednesday morning in Miami, police said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 69th Street.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said the victim was shot in the chest and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she is listed in stable condition.

Fallat said the man who shot the victim fled the scene, but is "not a threat to the public."

Authorities said the suspect is also in his 20s.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

