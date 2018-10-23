Woman struck, killed in Wynwood may have been run over by cement truck

A woman was found dead near Northwest First Court and Northwest 23rd Street in Miami's Wynwood arts district.

MIAMI - A woman was struck and killed Tuesday morning in Wynwood, Miami police said.

The woman was found near Northwest First Court and Northwest 23rd Street about 4 a.m. The surrounding area was blocked off as police investigated.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie said police are focusing on the nearby Supermix Concrete site. Finnie reported that it's possible one of the cement trucks may have run over the woman.

It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.

