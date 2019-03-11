Woman tries to kidnap boy, 6, from Miami art gallery, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a woman who they said tried to kidnap a 6-year-old boy last week from an art gallery.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. March 4 at the Swampspace Gallery at 3940 N. Miami Ave.

According to police, the child was at the gallery, visiting the owner and the owner's daughter when a woman, believed to be in her 60s, entered the gallery through an open back door.

The owner did not recognize the woman and asked her to leave, police said.

Authorities said the woman grabbed the boy by the arm and walked away with him.

According to police, the owner was unsure whether the woman was related to the boy, so he contacted the Design District security to review surveillance footage and notify police.

He also ran out of the gallery and confronted the woman, authorities said.

Police said the owner determined the woman and the boy were not related, so he grabbed the child and walked him back to the gallery to wait for police.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking away after the incident.

Authorities said they contacted the boy's parents and canvassed the area for the woman, but she has not yet been found.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



