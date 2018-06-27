Woman wounded in Liberty City shooting

MIAMI - One woman was wounded late Tuesday in a shooting in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, police said.

Miami police said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. near Northwest 65th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue.

More Miami Headlines

Officers have detained a woman in connection with the shooting, police said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately known.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.