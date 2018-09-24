Worker gets trapped in dumpster after trash chute gives way in Miami, authorities say

MIAMI - A worker got trapped Monday in a dumpster after a trash chute gave way, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the area of Oak Avenue and Virginia Street in Miami.

Officials with the City of Miami Fire-Rescue said the man was working on a building adjacent to a construction site when the incident occurred just before 3 p.m.

According to Capt. Ignatius Carroll, paramedics arrived to the building to find a large trash chute and scaffold that had apparently fallen in a dumpster.

Carroll said the 25-year-old worker was inside the dumpster when the trash chute fell, causing him to become trapped.

The city's Technical Rescue Team used a crane from the nearby construction site to rescue the worker.

Carroll said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The worker told authorities he was performing roof repairs when the incident occurred.

Carroll said the trash chute was clogged with a lot of building material, which may have contributed to the failing of the parapet wall on top of the roof. The official cause of the incident, however, remains under investigation.

Carroll said several vehicles in the parking lot had minor damage.

