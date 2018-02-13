Worker taken to hospital after being shocked by power line in Miami

MIAMI - An electrical worker was taken to a Miami hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being shocked by a power line.

Sky 10 was above the scene of the incident at Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 34th Street.

Co-workers said the man was working on an electrical line when he came into contact with a high-voltage wire. They heard his screams for help and lowered the cherry picker to the ground.

The man was unconscious as his co-workers performed CPR.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the worker, who is employed by Pike Electrical, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Carroll said the quick actions of the man's co-workers may have saved the victim's life.

"They lowered him down, noticed he was unconscious and without a pulse. They started CPR, got a pulse back, but he went under again so they restarted CPR," Carroll said.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel continued CPR all the way to the hospital. The worker regained a pulse and is currently listed in critical condition.

"We commend the workers for their quick thinking and for performing CPR. It gave him a fighting chance," Carroll said.

