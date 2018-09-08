2 hurt in wrong-way wreck in Miami

MIAMI - Two people were hurt early Saturday after a head-on crash in Miami's Allapattah's neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash happened Saturday around 7 a.m. along Northwest 36th Street near Northwest 19th Avenue.

Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said a man driving a silver car swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a dark gray Toyota.

Paramedics transported both drivers to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The driver of the silver car was listed in critical condition while the woman behind the wheel of the Toyota had minor injuries.

A portion of Northwest 36th Street near the crash was closed to traffic as police investigated. Authorities advised people to take an alternate route.

Vega said it's not yet known whether the driver was under the influence or driving while distracted.

