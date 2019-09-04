New breakfast and brunch spot, Pura Vida, debuts in Little Haiti

Looking to chow down on some breakfast and brunch fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Pura Vida, the newcomer is located at 3818 N.E. First Ave. in the Little Haiti.

Pura Vida provides an array of gluten-free and vegan sweet treats plus smoothies, salads and wraps. On the menu, expect to see items like a vegan carrot cake, avocado toast, bagel sandwiches and a signature açaí bowl with banana, granola and fresh seasonal fruit.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jessica M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "The atmosphere is amazing, and the food is just the icing on top of the cake. The perfect egg sandwich is the perfect breakfast option!"

Yelper Eric P. wrote, "I love the tuna wrap with pesto—the combination of flavors and texture is perfect."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pura Vida is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

