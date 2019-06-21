New cocktail bar Rakija Grill now open in Downtown

A new restaurant and cocktail bar, offering salads, pasta, steaks and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Downtown, called Rakija Grill, is located at 139 N.E. Third Ave.

This new business serves authentic Baltic and Serbian cuisine, with menu items ranging from breakfast to burgers, sandwiches and wraps to pizza. The cocktail menu features beer, wine, classic mixed drinks, after-dinner spirits and Serbian brandy.

The new restaurant and cocktail bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Arthur C. noted, "What a good surprise and a welcome addition to the downtown gastronomic scene! The seasoning is unique, unlike anything I've had before."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rakija Grill is open from 9:30 a.m.–2 a.m. daily.

