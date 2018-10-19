Scam artists using Local 10 name to sell storm protection to homeowners

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Local 10 is warning all South Florida residents about a scam making its way through neighborhoods using the good name of WPLG to sell storm protection to homeowners.

A Hollywood resident sent the station video showing a man at his front door who claimed to be working with Local 10 to install hurricane impact windows and doors in the community.

To make the con more believable, the unidentified man holds up a copy of the Local 10 Hurricane Survival Guide to "prove" he was affiliated with the station.

"We're doing some work with Channel 10 storm trackers," the man said. "We're going to be out here doing some work putting in impact windows and doors, replacing roofs."

The man continued to say he wanted to explain his program to the homeowner, but never divulged which company he was working with, if any.

After the man's pitch, the resident said he was not interested and the con artist left the property and could be seen going to another home.

Local 10 wants to reiterate that the station is not affiliated with any business that offers to sell home protection items, or anything else, to members of the community.

