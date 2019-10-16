Score barbecue and more at Allapattah's new Hometown Bar-B-Que

A new beer bar and cocktail bar, offering barbecue and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hometown Bar-B-Que, the newcomer is located at 1200 N.W. 22nd St., Suite 100 in Allapattah.

Located in an old warehouse complex, Hometown Bar-B-Que serves up pit smoked foods, per the business's Facebook page.

Menu items range from corn pudding to the pulled pork sandwich to wood fired specials like the Oazacan chicken (it comes with with salsa verde and pickled onions and cornbread and slaw on the side). Craft beers, seasonal cocktails and wines are also on offer.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 64 reviews on Yelp so far, Hometown Bar-B-Que seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Alex And Jess C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote, "We had the passionfruit daiquiri and the oak old fashioned. Both were fantastic! Then, we ordered the brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork sandwich, mac and cheese and cornbread. The hype was right. Everything was beyond perfection!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hometown Bar-B-Que is open from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday–Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

