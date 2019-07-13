The 4 best Cuban spots in Miami

In search of a new favorite Cuban spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cuban spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Versailles Restaurant

PHOTO: JARRED D./YELP

Topping the list is Versailles Restaurant. Located at 3555 S.W. Eighth St. in Alameda - West Flagler, the Cuban, coffee and tea and Latin American spot is the most popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 4,318 reviews on Yelp.

2. Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina

photo: amine a./yelp

Next up is Shenandoah's Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina, situated at 1442 S.W. Eighth St. With 4.5 stars out of 759 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sanguich De Miami

photo: sanguich de miami/yelp

Little Havana's Sanguich De Miami, located at 2057 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cuban spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 272 reviews.

4. El Cristo Restaurant & Catering

photo: el cristo restaurant & catering/yelp

El Cristo Restaurant & Catering, a Cuban spot in Little Havana, is another go-to, with four stars out of 407 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1543 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

