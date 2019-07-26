The 5 best boating spots in Miami

Looking for the best boating options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top boating spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for boating.

1. Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventure Tours

Photo: SPENCER H./Yelp

Topping the list is Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventure Tours. Located at 401 Biscayne Blvd. in downtown, the boating, boat tour and charter spot is the highest-rated boating spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp.

2. Caribbean Spirit

PHOTO: CARIBBEAN SPIRIT/YELP

Next up is downtown's Caribbean Spirit, situated at 401 Biscayne Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the boating spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Captain Sir! Charters

PHOTO: VANESSA K./YELP

Downtown's Captain Sir! Charters, located at 401 Biscayne Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boating and boat charter spot five stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Shake A Leg Miami

Photo: DUANE S./Yelp

Shake A Leg Miami, a boating, community service/non-profit and sailing spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2620 S. Bayshore Drive to see for yourself.

5. Miami Water Life Tours

PHOTO: MIAMI WATER LIFE TOURS/YELP

Over in Virginia Key, check out Miami Water Life Tours, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp. You can find the boating, jet ski, rafting and kayaking spot at 3301 Rickenbacker Causeway.

