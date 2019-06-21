The 5 best spots to score ice cream in Miami

Need more ice cream in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Photo: morelia gourmet paletas/Yelp

Topping the list is Morelia Gourmet Paletas. Located at 185 N.W. 25th St., the spot to score gourmet, handcrafted paletas, ice cream and ice pops is the highest-rated ice cream spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bianco Gelato

PHOTO: CLARA N./YELP

Next up is Bianco Gelato, situated at 3137 Commodore Plaza. With 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score gelato, ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flavian Gelateria Artigianale

Photo: flavian gelateria artigianale/Yelp

Flavian Gelateria Artigianale, located at 2621 N.W. Second Ave., Suite 11, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score gelato, coffee, tea, ice cream and frozen yogurt five stars out of 27 reviews.

4. Le Roy Rene

PHOTO: EMILY H./YELP



Le Roy Rene, a sweets shop in Brickell that offers ice cream, macarons and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 701 S. Miami Ave., Suite 335 B, to see for yourself.

5. Bellamia Wynwood

Photo: alex r./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Bellamia Wynwood, a local favorite with four stars out of 12 reviews. Stop by 50 N.W. 24st, Suite 110, to hit up the spot to score gelato, ice cream, frozen yogurt and waffles next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline