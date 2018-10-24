Suspicious packages sent to 2 of Wasserman Schultz's South Florida offices

SUNRISE, Fla. - Suspicious packages were sent Wednesday to two of U.S. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's offices in South Florida.

Wasserman Schultz's office building in Sunrise was evacuated Wednesday morning after reports of a possible bomb threat.

All city workers were evacuated from the building at 777 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway.

"We will not be intimidated by this attempted act of violence," Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. "This appalling attack on our democracy must be vigorously prosecuted, and I am deeply disturbed by the way my name was used. Today, my staff and I will hug each other and our loved ones tightly, and tomorrow get back to work serving the people I was elected to represent."

FBI This is one of several similar packages sent to former and current political figures across the country.

A suspicious package addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder were left outside the building. But the package had an incorrect address, so it was returned to Wasserman Schultz's office as it contained her return address.

"The package is inside the building," a Sunrise police spokesman said. "Bomb squad is tending to that. They are in the process of making it safe so that it can be transported to the lab."

The building also houses the Sunrise Administrative Center and sits close to the city's water plant.

Officials are investigating to see if the threat is legitimate.

It is not known whether Wasserman Schultz was in the office at the time of the evacuation. She was expected to appear Wednesday with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a campaign event in Coral Gables for Donna Shalala, but she did not show.

Police cordon off Sunrise building containing Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office due to bomb threat

Authorities said they were investigating a second threat at the congresswoman's Aventura office, where another suspicious package was found.

Aventura police said the package addressed to the congresswoman was delivered to the Government Center.

People were asked to avoid West Country Club Drive as authorities blocked off the street during the investigation.

Authorities said the package was checked out by Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was determined to pose no hazard.

"The package we received has no nexus to any of the other national incidents that occurred today," Aventura police stated on Twitter.

#AventuraPolice **FINAL UPDATE** The suspicious package has been checked by @MiamiDadePD and @MiamiDadeFire And determined to be SAFE! The package we received has no nexus to any of the other national incidents that occurred today. Roadway will be cleared soon. @cityofaventura — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) October 24, 2018

The threats come on the day when explosive devices were delivered to the homes of former President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The New York City headquarters of CNN were also evacuated when a suspicious device was found in the company's mailroom.

Many, if not all, of the packages contained the return address of Wasserman Schultz's office.

ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

