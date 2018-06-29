What was that? Early morning SpaceX launch scares, delights South Florida

MIAMI - Early-rising South Florida residents looked up into the pre-dawn sky on Friday and saw what some believed was a UFO.

Local 10 was overwhelmed with calls and emails about the strange object seen over most of Miami-Dade and Broward. Some asked if the end of the world was near and whether an extraterrestrial occupation was beginning

Well, what they saw was indeed a spacecraft, but no need to call Will Smith as this was no alien invasion.

The mysterious lights were actually from a SpaceX launch out of Cape Canaveral.

At 5:42 a.m.,SpaceX sent up one its Falcon 9 rockets on a supply mission to the International Space Station. The rocket, along with the company's Dragon capsule, is expected to arrive at the ISS on Monday.

Space.com reports the majority of material onboard the rocket are scientific items; about 3,874 lbs. worth of gear to be exact.

The report also says a new experiment to "determine if microgravity-cultured cells can serve as a model to assess the effectiveness of certain cancer-treatment drugs" was also sent into space.

So no need to worry, South Florida. The only invasion of our community remains the snowbirds that head down in winter.

