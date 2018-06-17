Man arrested after body of woman found on side of street

MIAMI - A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found dumped on a street.

A woman was left on the side of the road in the middle of the night and wasn't found until the sun came up that morning. Police said they now have that woman's killer behind bars.

Juan Carlos Hernandez Caceres, 37, is who investigators with the city of Miami police said is seen on surveillance video dumping the body of Ann Farran, 41.

The video shows a dark-colored Honda first pull up to Northwest 25th Avenue and 37th Street around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday and sit there for about 20 minutes.

Police said Caceres is then seen walking around the car, where he leaves Farran and drives away. About an hour later, the car returned, parking about 100 feet from the victim's body still lying motionless on the sidewalk.

For days, investigators worked to find the victim's killer and what led up to her death.

Details in an arrest report that Local 10 News obtained said Caceres told homicide investigators he picked the victim up for the purpose of offering money to pay for sex.

During their time together, Caceres said the two got into an argument and he punched the victim multiple times in the neck, knocking her unconscious, before leaving her body on the street and then driving home.

The medical examiner has determined Farran died of strangulation. As for Caceres, he remains behind bars with no bond, charged with first-degree murder.

