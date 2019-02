FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An individual was arrested on Sunday after spraying mace during an altercation at the Publix on East Sunrise Boulevard, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police said three people were sprayed with mace, including a security guard in the parking lot after the sprayer was removed from the Publix.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.