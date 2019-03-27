Man claims 'these aren't my socks' when found with drugs

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio - A man caught with drugs in his sock had a simple excuse for why he wasn't guilty.

"These aren't my socks."

That's what Damien K. Clark, 20, told police in Austintown, Ohio after he was pulled over for a traffic violation on Saturday morning.

During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana and found pot on the floor board of the car.

When the officer searched Clark, he found a plastic bag of cocaine inside his left sock.

That's when Clark denied responsibility or ownership of the drugs because they were not his undergarments, according to WJW.

Clark was also found to have Alprazolam and another white powdery substance in the front of his pants during a search after being taken into a custody. He asked the officers to throw away the evidence, saying he was given the drugs to hold on to at a party.

Clark was arrested on charges of conveying drugs and drug abuse.

