Man crashes car after he was shot in Miami

MIAMI - Police found a man with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car early Sunday in Miami.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

City of Miami Police say the man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not give any details about what led up to the shooting, but neighbors say they were awakened by the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with Local 10 on-air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.