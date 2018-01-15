Man ejected from pickup struck by train in Deerfield Beach, officials say

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement() #renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after he was ejected from a pickup truck when a train struck the vehicle in Deerfield Beach, officials said.

A southbound FEC locomotive towing a large contingency of rail cars struck the pickup around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, officials said. The truck was heading west on Hillsboro Boulevard.

Officials said a man, who was presumably the driver, was ejected from the pickup upon impact.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken by Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue to Broward Health North in critical condition, officials said.

Officials said traffic on Hillsboro Boulevard was affected by the large police and fire rescue presence in the area. Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes.

No other injuries were reported.

