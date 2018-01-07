Man hospitalized after being mauled by dogs, Lauderhill police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after being mauled by dogs Saturday, Lauderhill police said.

Police received a 911 call for a dog attack in the 3100 block of Northwest Fourth Court.

Three pit bull dogs escaped from a home around 9:50 p.m. The owners were cleaning out the dogs' cages, and that's when they ran from the yard and attacked a man who was walking by on the street.

The victim is about 55 years old. He suffered puncture wounds to his face, both calves and feet, along with a 4-inch laceration to his left cheek.

The man is in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

Animal control was enroute to the scene. It's unclear at the moment if the owners will be cited, but they are giving up the dogs, saying they "can't be trusted."

This is the second time since October that the dogs have attacked someone. Three people were mauled that time.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.