Man hospitalized after being struck by car on shoulder of I-95

OAKLAND PARK - A man has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of I-95 early Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office said a woman lost control of her vehicle and got into an accident on I-95 northbound at Commercial Boulevard. They believe rainy weather was a factor in the crash.

The woman called her husband and a tow truck. According to deputies, her husband was struck by another vehicle while surveying the scene. The tow truck was also hit.

The driver tried to flee but was later taken into custody, deputies say. That suspect is being treated at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim was taken to Broward Health North for treatment. His condition isn't clear. The woman and the tow truck driver were not hurt.

An investigation into the crash continues.

