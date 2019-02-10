Man hospitalized after crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury following an accident in Pembroke Pines, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Southwest 145 Avenue, when a car driven by 49-year-old Twan Bell collided with another vehicle that was turning left, causing Bell’s car to crash into an intersection pole, police said.

Bell was taken to the hospital, while the driver and passenger in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, police said.

Police said alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the collision.



