Man shot and killed after altercation in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL - Police in Lauderhill are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man in the early hours of the New Year.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two men at a residence on Northwest 17th Court in Lauderhill. It is unclear about what exactly the two men were arguing.

The identity of the victim, as well as any details about a suspect have not been released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh Local10.com for any updates on this story as they become available.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.