Man sought after shooting, robbing 67-year-old man

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a man who shot and robbed a 67-year-old man Saturday morning.

At 5:19 a.m. Saturday, Dennis Moton, of Pompano Beach, stopped at an ATM at the Bank of America on 21 S. Pompano Parkway to get money for breakfast, deputies said.

Moton was then approached by a man who shot Moton and then stole his money and bicycle, deputies said.

Moton made his way to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, then was transported to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.



